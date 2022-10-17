RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Those wishing to vote in elections on Nov. 8 must register by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

This November, Virginians will be voting for candidates in the state’s House of Representatives as well as several state and local issues.

“I know that I personally want to be more involved in local elections because I think that’s where we start in telling them what we really want,” said Virginia resident Shelby Hannas.

Hannas told 8News she already registered to vote at the Heart of Virginia Festival last month, but after getting married and changing her last name, she wants to make sure her vote will still count.

“I just need to get my I.D. in order,” she said.

Anyone submitting their voter registration by mail must have an application postmarked by the deadline. Applications delivered in person must be received by 5 p.m. Voters can also register online here.

In order to register, applicants must be United States citizens and residents of Virginia. Applicants must also be at least 18 years old and have a Virginia driver’s license or state I.D. card

More information on voting and registration can be found in WRIC’S voting guide.