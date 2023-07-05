RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia State Board of Elections certified the results of the June 20 primaries Wednesday, setting the slate of candidates in November’s general elections as Republican Amanda Chase has vowed to challenge her loss.

The Republican-led board voted unanimously to declare the Democrats and Republicans who won their respective state legislative primaries as the candidates in Virginia’s Nov. 7 elections — when control of the General Assembly will be up for grabs.

The quick vote came hours after state Sen. Chase (R-Chesterfield) publicly shared her request to Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals and the Board of Elections for a hand count of absentee ballots and a full forensic audit of the voting equipment used during the early voting window of her primary.

Chase lost to former state Sen. Glen Sturtevant, but submitted the request Wednesday and has threatened a legal challenge. This stems from her concerns that a staffer for Sturtevant was the only Republican representative to observe the testing of the machine used for early voting in Chesterfield County.

“The Sturtevant campaign was the only campaign given notice or provided with an opportunity to review this certification of the early voting computers,” Chase’s request states. “Our campaign did not receive notification of the opportunity to be present for the testing of the early voting computers.”

While state law does not require candidates to be notified or witness the testing, Chase argues Chesterfield GOP Chairwoman Leslie Haley violated the Board of Elections’ handbook by reaching out to one campaign and not the others.

Chase is asking supporters for money for a legal challenge, writing in a fundraising message that she has raised nearly $11,000 as of 11:15 a.m. on July 3.

A Chase spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked whether a challenge has been filed in Chesterfield court, but online records do not show that a filing has been submitted as of 6 p.m.

The board also heard from candidates seeking extensions on filing paperwork to be on the ballot but opted not to take any action on those requests.