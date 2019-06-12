Virginia’s primary elections: What contests local voters should follow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Voters across the state headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot for the primary elections. Of the 35 statewide races, 16 were for state Senate while 19 were for the House of Delegates.

The candidates who win Tuesday will still have to campaign to be elected to the General Assembly. All 140 seats will be decided by November.

Results of local races to follow:

Amanda L. Pohl beat out E. Wayne Powell in the primary and will take on Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase for the 11th District in November.

Ghazala F. Hashmi won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday with a primary win over two others. In November, Hashmi will face state Sen. Glen Sturtevant in the race for the 10th District.

Joe Morrissey won on Tuesday against incumbent state Sen. Rosalyn R. Dance for the 16th District.

on Tuesday against incumbent state Sen. Rosalyn R. Dance for the 16th District. Democratic Del. Debra Rodman will face off against incumbent Sen. Dunnavant for the seat for the 12th District after defeating Veena Gupta Lothe during the primary.

Lothe during the primary. Garrison Coward won the Republican primary for the House of Delegates 68th District against Lori A. Losi. Coward will run against Democratic incumbent Del. Dawn Adams in November.

November. Incumbent Republican state Sen. Bryce E. Reeves beat challenger Rich N. Breeden on Tuesday. Democrat Amy J. Laufer defeated her opponent, S. Ben Hixon, in the primary. The voters in the district come from Albemarle, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania County.

Incumbent Del. Bob Thomas lost to Paul V. Milde III on Tuesday in the Republican primary for the 28th House District. Voters in the district are from Stafford County and Fredericksburg.

To see the breakdown of each race, check out 8News voter guide: Who’s running? Here’s a voter guide for the June Primary

