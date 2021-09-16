McAuliffe and Youngkin in neck and neck race for Virginia governor, new poll shows ahead of first debate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A new statewide poll shows Virginia’s race for governor is neck and neck. In a close campaign between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, undecided voters appear to favor the GOP nominee.

An 8News/Emerson College poll released on Thursday shows McAuliffe captured the support of 49% of likely voters compared to Youngkin’s 45%, a lead within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.4%.

“Statistically speaking, the poll isn’t telling you that McAuliffe is going to win or Youngkin is going to lose. It is really saying it is a dead heat,” said Emerson College Polling Director Spencer Kimball.

The poll results were released on the day of the first debate between the gubernatorial candidates and just before the start of early voting in Virginia this Friday.

Of the 778 people surveyed, about 5% are undecided and 2% said they would vote for someone else. When asked which candidate they were leaning towards if they had to choose one, 63% of the 38 participants who responded to the question said they would pick Youngkin.

Asked if that could be a deciding factor in the race, Kimball said, “It really could and it makes sense. McAuliffe is a known brand so if you’re on the fence at this point about McAuliffe then you may be thinking Youngkin is the alternative.”

Eighty-four percent of those polled said they were certain of their decision, but 16% did admit they could change their mind before casting their vote. These figures nearly match the gap of participants who said they were “very likely” to vote on Nov. 2, 86%, and those who said they were somewhat likely to vote, 14%.

In regards to their political preference, 36% of participants said they identify as Democrat, 29% Republican and 34% Independent. More than half, 52%, said they voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, compared with 42% who said they voted for Donald Trump.

A majority of women plan to vote for McAuliffe, 53%, but support for the candidates is more equal amongst male voters. Forty-eight percent of men plan to vote for Youngkin and 45% for McAuliffe.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4%, with higher margins of error for subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity and region. Click here to download the full poll results.

Emerson College conducted the poll on Sept. 13-14, 2021, and contacted likely voters using cellphone sample using SMS-to-web, a landline sample using IVR and an online panel provided by Amazon MTurk.

Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of WRIC 8News, contracted Emerson College to conduct the poll.

