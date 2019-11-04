Voter Guide: Election Day need-to-know

Ahead of Tuesday’s state elections, 8News has answered the questions Virginia voters may have before filling in their ballot.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any registered voter in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed an opportunity to vote.

What do I need to vote?

Voters in Virginia must have an acceptable form of photo ID before heading to the polls.

If you don’t have an ID with you, a provisional ballot will be given to you but you must provide a photo ID later for your vote to count. The deadline to vote absentee in Virginia has passed.

How will the weather be when I’m waiting in line?

The forecast for Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 66 degrees and a low of around 41. There’s a slight chance for rain on Election Day so make sure to be prepared.

Voting early? The temperature for when polls open at 6 a.m. is projected to hover below 50 degrees. There’s also a chance for showers in the morning.

Who’s on my ballot?

CLICK HERE for a look at the candidates running in each race across Central Virginia (click on their names to read more information on each candidate.

If you want to see who you’re voting for or what district you’re in, click here and type in your address.

Stay with 8News for all your 2019 election coverage.