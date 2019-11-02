VP Mike Pence in Louisa County on Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. The U.S. is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Turkey’s strikes against Kurds in Syria, and is sending Pence to lead mediation effort (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Louisa County to promote the administration’s trade policies in a panel discussion Saturday morning.

The discussion, hosted by America First Policies, will take place at Patriot Industries on 205 Ferncliff Drive.

The policy event starts at 10:30 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

The vice president will travel to Virginia Beach following the event, where he will headline the ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally with the Republican State Leadership Committee.

An 8News anchor Juan Conde will be covering the panel discussion. Make sure to tune in at 11 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: