RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin took to the steps of the Virginia Capitol to deliver remarks following the results of election night.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, votes were counted and Virginia Democrats were declared the winners of the General Assembly as they maintained a majority in the state Senate and flipped the House of Delegates.

“I’m a little disappointed, to be clear, and I think that is just a natural reality,” Youngkin said. “Virginia is clearly a state that has historically moved back and forth from control of one party in the legislature to control of the other — the governor’s races — with very very thin margins.”

Earlier in the election cycle, Youngkin and other Republicans had expressed intentions to seize total control of the legislature and give the GOP a trifecta in the state government.

“We are a state that is very comfortable working together. Working across party lines in order to get things done,” Youngkin said. “I think [Virginians] know that, in a state that is so purple, that we do debate, we do argue, but they expect us to find common ground on these most important topics and to press forward.”