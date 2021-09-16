Watch the Virginia gubernatorial debate with McAuliffe and Youngkin tonight on WRIC.com

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia’s leading gubernatorial candidates meet tonight for their first debate of the 2021 election. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin will travel to Appalachian School of Law in Grundy in the southwestern part of the state.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed here and on the 8News Facebook page.

In a statewide poll released today, the governor’s race is neck and neck and undecided voters appear to favor the GOP nominee.

Susan Page, Washington bureau chief of USA Today, will moderate the debate. She will be joined by Bob Holsworth, a Virginia political analyst, and Candace Burns, an anchor for CBS 6 News in Richmond.

The candidates agreed to two debates, tonight’s meeting and another at a community college in northern Virginia.