What happens to all those campaign signs after the election?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the days leading up to an election, political campaigns rely on strategically placed signs to communicate their messages to voters. But after Election Day has come and gone, what happens to those signs?

While the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) often bears the brunt of complaints to have signs removed post-election, for the most part, it’s not that department’s responsibility.

“Campaign signs are subject to removal if they are in state-maintained right of way. Section 33.2-1224 of the Code of Virginia prohibits placing signs on state right of way, including campaign signs,” VDOT Richmond District Communications Manager Bethanie Glover said. “Political campaigns were contacted about this prior to the election, and we anticipate that they will remove their respective signs in a timely manner.”

According to Central Virginia Legal Aid Society (CVLAS) Director of Litigation Martin Wegbreit, because campaign signs are a form of free speech and protected by the First Amendment, there is no specific time frame within which a campaign must remove its signs.

“Under this rule, there really is no limitation as to how long a campaign sign could remain on private property,” Wegbreit said.

VDOT will interfere only if a campaign sign poses a danger to the public, based on its placement.

“Our crews are constantly monitoring roads and roadsides, and if needed will remove any signs that pose or contribute to a safety hazard or obstruct maintenance operations,” Glover said. “If a campaign sign is removed, all illegal signs along that route within the right of way shall also be removed. VDOT will not remove signs placed on private property or within county or city maintenance limits.”

For example, campaign sign removal in the City of Richmond, if and when it must be done, is the responsibility of the City.

Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW) Public Information Manager Sharon North tells 8News that DPW started removing unauthorized signage Friday and will continue doing so throughout the weekend.

“Unauthorized signage can potentially cause safety issues, such as obscuring sight distance, impeding walk paths, and creating obstructions in the right-of-way,” North said. “Signage that causes safety issues may be moved or removed immediately by DPW. Typically, after a statewide election the department allows those who may have placed unauthorized signage the opportunity to retrieve their signs (two –three days). After our practice of allowing a small ‘grace period’ we remove the signage.”

Per City Ordinance, anyone, not just City employees, can remove the signs from public rights-of-way. However, North says ultimately, political signage is supposed to be removed by the campaigns.

8News reached out to Mayor Levar Stoney’s office for comment on sign removal in his campaign and was denied an interview.

