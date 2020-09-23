What to do if you get someone else’s mail-in ballot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After multiple residents across Central Virginia received someone else’s mail-in ballot, they’re looking for answers on what to do in this situation.

Christina Swartz lives in Midlothian and says on a Saturday, she was just getting her mail when she noticed a mail-in ballot with a completely different name and address on it. Perplexed, she grew concerned that this was more common that originally thought.

Swartz wasn’t wrong. Heather Stefl from Fredericksburg says she had the same situation with getting her next door neighbor’s mail-in ballot. Another woman in Henrico County says she had the same thing happen to her.

“I was just kind of thinking, ‘what do I do?’ I wanted the person to have the ballot in his hands and be able to vote,” said Swartz.

All three women wondered what the next best thing was to do. So, 8 News called up local registrar offices to find out. Registrar officials warn people if you get someone else’s mail-in ballot, to not return it to their home directly. This is because the person on the ballot may no longer live there or may have passed away.

Instead of returning it directly, officials recommend you go to your local county registrar office. People in the office will then be able to assist you and help find the person whose name is on the ballot. That way, it is more guaranteed that person gets it and it is not lost in the mail again.

In the meantime, both Christina and Heather say they will be choosing in-person voting.

LATEST HEADLINES: