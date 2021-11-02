What to do if you’re having problems at Virginia polling locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s possible that Virginia voters could face issues at the polls on Election Day. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Elections said that if a voter feels like their voting rights have been violated or they may have witnessed an election law being broken, they can contact the department at 1-800-552-9745 or by email at info@elections.virginia.gov.

Before heading to the polls, Virginia voters should make sure they meet all the requirements that allow them to vote. If you meet all the requirements and aren’t being allowed to vote, ask an election official to contact the General Registrar’s office about your case before you leave the polling place.

The Dept. of Elections has a digital voter pocket guide available with information on what to expect at the polls and your rights as a voter. Download it here.

If you need to file a complaint, you have 10 days from the date of the incident.