Where to vote absentee: locations of election drop boxes in Henrico County ahead of June primaries

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Absentee voting kicked off at the end of last month for Virginia’s June Dual Primary Election. In anticipation of votes starting to come in, Henrico County has made five ballot drop boxes available for voters.

The following locations are available for voters to drop off ballots, according to the county’s general registrar:

Henrico Government Center (outside) — 4305 East Parham Road [available 24 hours]

— 4305 East Parham Road [available 24 hours] Eastern Government Center (outside) — 3820 Nine Mile Road [available 24 hours]

— 3820 Nine Mile Road [available 24 hours] Deep Run Recreation Center (inside) — 9900 Ridgefield Parkway [available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.]

— 9900 Ridgefield Parkway [available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.] Tuckahoe Area Library (inside) — 1901 Starling Drive [available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.]

— 1901 Starling Drive [available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.] Dorey Recreation Center (inside) — 2999 Darbytown Road [available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.]

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, May 17 at 5 p.m.

Election Day for the Virginia primaries is Tuesday, June 8. Polls for in-person voting open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You can learn more about absentee voting by visiting the Virginia Department of Elections website.