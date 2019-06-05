Who’s running? Here’s a voter guide for the June Primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians are only one day away from the primary that could make major changes to who’s in power in the state capitol.

The primary is on Tuesday, June 11. Voters needed to be registered by May 20 to participate.

2019 is a unique election year for Virginia. Come November, voters will decide who sits in all 140 seats in the state capitol. There are 40 senators and 100 delegates. Senators are elected every four years, and delegates are selected every other year. Republicans have held a slim majority in both chambers, 21 to 19 in the Senate and 51 to 49 in the House of Delegates.

Learn what you need to know before heading to the polls with a Voter Pocket Guide from the Virginia Dept. of Elections.

Virginia has open primaries, meaning voters don’t have to be registered with a party to cast a ballot for a candidate. Some parties may not have a primary, so you’ll want to check with your local registrar’s office to see who’s on the ballot. Under state law, local political parties can also choose to nominate their candidate in another way, such as a party convention.

The primary comes as the U.S. Supreme Court seems split on Virginia’s racial gerrymandering case: Virginia House of Delegates v. Bethune-Hill. The court’s ruling could have a major impact on some candidates, especially if the high court decides another map should be redrawn. Virginia lawmakers are awaiting the court’s ruling on the redistricting case.

There are 16 Senate races, 11 for Democrat and 5 for Republican. In the House, there are 19 races, 12 Democrat and 7 Republican.

SENATE OF VIRGINIA:

SENATE DISTRICT 6

Democratic incumbent Sen. Lynwood Lewis Jr. is being challenged by Willie Randall, a military veteran who has served on the Northampton County Board of Supervisors. Lewis has been in the Senate since 2014 and previously served in the House of Delegates.

SENATE DISTRICT 7

Longtime Republican Sen. Frank Wagner is not seeking reelection. Carolyn D. Weems and Jen A. Kiggans are running for the Republican party. Three Democrats are also running, Kim E. Howard, Susan B. Hippen and Cheryl B. Turpin.

SENATE DISTRICT 10

Three Democrats are vying for voters’ support to run against Republican Sen. Glen Sturtevant: Ghazala F. Hashmi, Eileen M. Bedell and Zachary P. Brown. The district includes parts of Powhatan County, Chesterfield and Richmond City. Sen. Sturtevant won the seat in 2015 after a tight race against Democrat Dan Gecker.

SENATE DISTRICT 11

The district currently held by Republican Sen. Amanda Chase has two Democrats looking to unseat her, Amanda L. Pohl and E. Wayne Powell. Sen. Chase took over the seat in 2015 after challenging longtime Republican state Sen. Stephen Martin in the primary and handily defeating Powell in the general. This is another local race to follow as the district covers much of Chesterfield County and parts of Colonial Heights City and Amelia County.

SENATE DISTRICT 12

Current Democratic Del. Debra Rodman, as well as Veena Gupta Lothe, are both seeking the party’s nomination to run against Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant. The majority of the district is Henrico County, with a part of Hanover County. Sen. Dunnavant, who was formerly an obstetrician-gynecologist, won the district in 2015.

SENATE DISTRICT 13

Republican Sen. Dick Black is retiring from office, leaving two Republicans to try to get support next Tuesday, Geary Higgins and Ron Meyer Jr. The district encompasses Loudoun County and Prince William County

SENATE DISTRICT 15

Incumbent Republican Sen. Frank M. Ruff Jr. is facing a challenge from Dale L. Sturdifen. The district is made up of multiple counties, including Mecklenburg, Dinwiddie, Prince George and Lunenburg.

SENATE DISTRICT 16

Joseph Morrissey, a former member of the House of Delegates, is challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Roslyn Dance for the seat. Sen. Dance has represented the district, which includes parts of Richmond City, Petersburg, Hopewell and even Chesterfield County, since winning a special election in 2014.

SENATE DISTRICT 17

Incumbent Republican Sen. Bryce E. Reeves is going up against Rich Breeden for the party’s support. Two Democrats are also running, Amy Laufer and Ben Hixon. The voters in the district are mainly from Spotsylvania and Orange County.

SENATE DISTRICT 24

Republican candidate Tina Freitas is looking to unseat longtime Republican Sen. Emmett Hanger on Tuesday. Sen. Hanger has represented the district, which encompasses Augusta County, Rockingham County, Staunton, Culpeper County, Waynesboro, Greene County and Madison County, since 1996.

SENATE DISTRICT 28

Qasim Rashid and Laura A. Sellers are running for the Democratic party’s nomination to go up against incumbent Republican Sen. Richard Stuart. More than half of the voters in the district come from Stafford County, with the others coming from Prince William, King George, Spotsylvania and Westmoreland.

SENATE DISTRICT 31

The current Democrat representing the district, Sen. Barbara Favola, is being challenged by Nicole Merlene. This district is made up of three counties in Northern Virginia: Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun.

SENATE DISTRICT 33

Democratic hopeful Sharafat Hussain is running against Sen. Jennifer Boysko, who currently holds the seat. The Northern Virginia district includes voters in Loudoun County and Fairfax County.

SENATE DISTRICT 35

Senate Minority Leader Dick Saslaw is being challenged by two candidates, Yasmine P. Taeb and Karen Elena Torrent, in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. Sen. Saslaw, who has served in the state Senate since 1980, represents a district made up mainly of voters in Fairfax County. Others voters in the district come from Alexandria and Falls Church.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

HOUSE DISTRICT 4:

Two Republicans are running to for the seat currently held by Republican Del. Todd Pillion, David R. “Peanut” Eaton and William C. Wampler III. Del. Pillion is running for the Senate this campaign season.

HOUSE DISTRICT 5:

Michael “Oz” Osborne is challenging Republican incumbent Israel O’Quinn, who has held the seat since 2012. The district, located near the North Carolina border, includes Washington County and Bristol, Virginia.

HOUSE DISTRICT 18:

Democrats Tristan Shields and Laura Galante are seeking the party’s support to run against incumbent Republican Del. Michael Webert. Half of the district’s voters come from Fauquier County, with the others coming from the counties of Warren, Culpeper and Rappahannock.

HOUSE DISTRICT 20:

Longtime lawmaker Del. Richard Bell retired after this year. Republicans G. “John” Avoli and Dave L. Bourne are vying for the party’s nomination. The district includes Staunton City, Augusta County, Waynesboro City, Nelson County and Highland County. Democrat Jennifer Lewis is running unopposed in the primary.

HOUSE DISTRICT 23:

Three Republicans are running for Del. Scott Garrett’s seat, after he announced retirement this year. They are Ronald Richard Berman, Wendell S. Walker and E. J. Turner Perrow, Jr. The district encompasses voters from Lynchburg, Bedford County and Amherst County.

HOUSE DISTRICT 26:

Democratic hopefuls Catherine Anne Copeland and Brent M. Finnegan are looking to take on Republican incumbent Del. Tony Wilt for the 26th House District. The district, which Del. Wilt has represented since 2010, is made up of parts of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

HOUSE DISTRICT 28:

Republican incumbent Del. Bob Thomas is facing a challenge from candidate Paul V. Milde III. The majority of voters for the House of Delegates 28th District come from Stafford County, with the rest living in Fredericksburg.

HOUSE DISTRICT 38:

Andres Jimenez is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Del. Kaye Kory. All of the voters in the district come from Fairfax County.

HOUSE DISTRICT 49:

Democrat Del. Alfonso Lopez is being challenged by Julius D. “JD” Spain, Sr. to represent the district Lopez has since 2012. The 49th House District encompasses parts of Arlington County and Fairfax County.

HOUSE DISTRICT 50:

Mark D. Wolfe is running against Democrat Lee Carter, who currently holds the seat. Voters in the district are from Prince William County and Manassas.

HOUSE DISTRICT 52:

Democratic incumbent Del. Luke E. Torian will face fellow Democrat Kevin M. Wade on Tuesday. Del. Torian was elected in 2009.

HOUSE DISTRICT 57:

The battle for House District 57 is up in the air after longtime Democratic incumbent and former Va. House minority leader Del. David J. Toscano retired in February. The candidates vying for the seat are Sally L. Hudson and Kathleen M. Galvin.

HOUSE DISTRICT 62:

There are two Democrats running in the primary on Tuesday for the 62nd District: Lindsey M. Dougherty and Tavorise K. Marks. Republican Carrie Coyner is running unopposed after incumbent Del. Riley Ingram announced his retirement in February.

HOUSE DISTRICT 68:

Two Republicans, Garrison R. Coward and Lori A. Losi, will go to head-to-head on June 11 for a chance at overtaking Democratic incumbent Del. Dawn Adams in November. Adams was elected after narrowly defeating former Republican Del. Manoli Loupassi in 2017.

HOUSE DISTRICT 87:

After Democratic incumbent Del. John Bell said he would challenge for the 13th Senate District seat, four Democrats announced intentions to run for the 87th House District: Suhas Subramanyam, Hassan M. Ahmad, Akshay Bhamidipati and Johanna L. Gusman.

HOUSE DISTRICT 88:

The Democratic candidates for the district’s primary, Kecia S. Evans and Jessica H. “Jess” Foster, will compete to see who will challenge Republican incumbent Del. Mark Cole in November.

HOUSE DISTRICT 91:

The Democrats competing in the primary on Tuesday for the 91st House District seat are Michael Brandon Wade and Martha M. Mugler. Republican incumbent Del. Gordon Helsel announced his retirement from the House of Delegates in February, clearing up the way for Republican Colleen Holcomb to run unopposed against the winner of the Democratic primary.

HOUSE DISTRICT 96:

The 96th District will have a new delegate come November after Republican incumbent Del. Brenda L. Pogge announced her retirement in March. The Democratic primary will be between Rebecca F. Leser, Mark C. Downey and Christopher J. Mayfield. The candidates for the Republican primary are Amanda E. Batten and Melanie Rapp Beale.

