RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next Tuesday, Virginia’s 9th District will vote to choose their next state Senator. But on voting day, how will kids who attend schools that double as polling places be affected?

The special election on Tuesday, March 28 will fill Virginia’s 9th District Senate Seat, which was left open after Jennifer McClellan was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in February. The race is between Democrat Lamont Bagby and Republican Stephen Imholt.

The 9th Senate District consists of all of Charles City County and parts of Hanover County, Henrico County and the City of Richmond. This will be the 9th District’s final election before the new state legislative district lines will be used in the General Assembly elections in November.

Several schools will serve as polling locations throughout the 9th District on March 28. Because of this, some kids may have their school’s hours adjusted for the election. Here is a list of schools in the 9th Senate District that will be impacted by the special election, and how each school will adjust its day.

Charles City County

Charles City County has three polling locations — New Vine Baptist Church, Charles City County Courthouse and Charles City Social Center. Because no schools serve as voting locations for the county, no schools will be impacted on Tuesday, March 28.

Hanover County

Two schools in Hanover County — Elmont Elementary School and Patrick Henry High School — will serve as polling locations while also remaining in session.

According to Chris Whitley, Assistant Superintendent for Hanover County Public Schools, the school has modified where voters will enter school buildings both to ensure safety and to prevent disruption for students. He also added that Hanover Schools has worked with the County Registrar’s Office to create a smooth voting process at the schools.

Henrico County

Tuesday, March 28 will be a student and staff holiday for all Henrico schools. No Henrico schools, regardless of if they serve as an election location, will be in session on this day.

City of Richmond

In Richmond, eight schools will be serving as polling locations during the special election:

Albert V. Norrell School

Barack Obama Elementary School

George W. Carver Elementary School

John B. Cary Elementary School

John Marshall High School

Linwood Holton Elementary School

Mary Munford Elementary School

Richmond Community High School

On the day of the election, these schools will have asynchronous learning. All schools will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, March 29.

To check if you live in the 9th Senate District and to view your polling location, visit the Virginia Department of Elections online.