RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republican Yesli Vega has conceded to Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race.

Spanberger declared victory Tuesday night, and the Associated Press called the race for the two-term congresswoman shortly afterward. But Vega vowed on election night to wait until all votes had been tallied before conceding defeat.

On Wednesday, Vega issued a statement thanking her campaign and congratulating Spanberger on her victory.

“I want to congratulate the Congresswoman on a hard fought win. As Supervisor, I look forward to working with Abigail in the future,” Vega wrote in her statement. “While this loss is heartbreaking, I’m still committed to serving the people of Prince William County on the board of supervisors.”

Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, defeated more established Republicans, including a state senator, to win the Republican nomination in June.

With 215 of the district’s 226 precincts reporting, Spanberger leads Vega by more than 10,000 votes. Results are unofficial until they are certified by the State Board of Elections.

Spanberger will represent a newly drawn district anchored in Prince William County that Republicans had hoped to flip in the party’s quest to win back control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Virginia’s 7th Congressional District no longer spans from Culpeper and Spotsylvania down to Amelia and Chesterfield or has most of its voters from Henrico and Chesterfield counties, which accounted for nearly 280,000 out of the more than 450,000 votes cast in 2020.

The district now stretches from Greene County to King George and Caroline counties. Prince William County has the largest share of voters in the district, followed by Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).