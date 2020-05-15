Younger people to staff the polls Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam (D) said the state is planning to have younger people staffing the polls for Tuesday’s municipal elections. It’s part of an effort to keep poll workers and voters safe during the pandemic.

“We have used our volunteer medical corp to have people, as well as our National Guard to have people, staff our polling places that our young and have less risk factors for it they contract the virus,” the governor said Friday.

Northam also noted that poll workers will be given PPE, the machines will be routinely cleaned and voters should expect social distancing. As you may remember, the governor pushed back the date of the local elections. He had tried to postpone the local election to November. The Virginia Senate voted against it.

Since then, the governor has encouraged Virginians to vote absentee. He hopes those who can do so but for those who do head out he says, “We have done everything we can to make voting as safe as it can be.”

The polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

