RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to make several campaign stops to rally voters for Republican candidates in Virginia’s three most closely watched and competitive congressional races.

Youngkin has also formed a new Super PAC, the Empower Virginia Parents political action committee, to help the GOP candidates running in Virginia’s 2nd, 7th and 10th districts.

The governor’s effort ahead of the midterms, first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, was confirmed by his political advisor Kristin Davison.

“The governor said last year that the road to the House majority runs through Virginia,” Davison told 8News Thursday. “He’s been committed to helping flip the 2nd, the 7th and possibly the 10th and this is the closing push.”

Those three districts are considered the most competitive in Virginia and could help Republicans take control of the U.S. House if they flip red. The Democratic incumbents in the districts are all vying for a third term.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) is running against state Sen. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach). Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) is facing off against Yesli Vega, a Prince William Board of County Supervisor, in the 7th District.

And in the 10th District, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) is being challenged by Republican Hung Cao, a Navy veteran.

The events through Election Day will include get-out-the-vote efforts targeting voters who backed Youngkin in the gubernatorial race who may not yet be engaged for the midterms and pushing them to consider voting early.

Davison noted that Youngkin has already been working to boost these candidates, saying he’s taken part in smaller events, fundraisers and has helped raise money for their campaigns. The new PAC launched by Youngkin will release digital ads and send mailers to voters in the districts.

While Youngkin is planning at least 20 stops for the GOP candidates in the 2nd, 7th and 10th, he will also hit the road to rally voters for Republican candidates Karina Lipsman in the 8th District and Jim Myles in the 11th District, Youngkin advisors told 8News, including events with Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) in the 9th and Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) in the 6th.

Early voting in Virginia has been underway since Sept. 23 and ends Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8.