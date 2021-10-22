Youngkin to embark on VA bus tour

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, right, gestures as Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe, left, looks on during a debate at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is embarking on a bus tour across Virginia this weekend, hitting major locations from Mecklenburg to Chesapeake.

The bus tour will kick off on the same day that his opponent, Terry McAuliffe, is set to appear with former President Barack Obama at an event in Richmond.

The tour will start in Great Falls, a wealthy enclave in Fairfax County. The campaign has 42 stops planned over the following 8 days, concluding on Oct. 31.

The campaign will be holding multiple events in the greater Richmond area, including get out the vote rallies in Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield, as well as a meet and greet at McLean’s Restaurant in Richmond.