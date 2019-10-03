Lt. Gov. Fairfax claims political rivals helped release initial sexual assault allegation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In an amended civil lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax claimed that political rivals, including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, were involved in the release of sexual assault allegations made by one of his accusers in order to “derail his political future” ahead of a possible run for governor in 2021.

Fairfax filed a $400 million defamation suit against CBS last month claiming the network’s interviews with Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson, the two women accusing Fairfax of sexual assault, inflicted emotional distress on the lieutenant governor, his family and “promoted false statements.”

Fairfax told 8News on Thursday that the accusations made by Dr. Tyson were a “political hit job” involving Stoney.

The amended complaint alleges the mayor, a former aide of Stoney, Thad Williamson and Williamson’s wife, Adria Scharf, were involved in Dr. Tyson’s decision to release her accusations against Fairfax.

BREAKING: Just spoke with @LGJustinFairfax about the amended defamation lawsuit filed today against CBS. Fairfax says one of the sex assault accusations against him was a “political hit job” involving Richmond’s Mayor @LevarStoney. I’ll break it down tonight on @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/p5Xt5DAdMH — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) October 3, 2019

The complaint reiterates the claim that CBS had knowledge that the allegations against Fairfax were not true before and after the interviews aired. The lawsuit reads, in part:

“The Amended Complaint demonstrates that CBS had access to information both before and after publication indicating that the suspiciously-timed accusations made against Fairfax were false, but instead decided to burnish its #MeToo credentials in light of recent, high-profile sexual assault and harassment accusations against key figures at CBS. It is clear that CBS found, and continues to find, its agenda more important than reporting the truth.”

In a section of the amended complaint titled “Tyson Makes Her False and Defamatory Allegation Against Fairfax Through Political Rivals to Try to Stop Him from Becoming Governor of Virginia,” Stoney and

“The Amended Complaint exposes the behind-the-scenes coordination between Fairfax’s political rivals, namely Richmond, Virginia, Mayor Levar Stoney’s former aide Thad Williamson, Williamson’s wife Adria Scharf, and Vanessa Tyson, who claimed Fairfax had assaulted her fifteen years ago,” Fairfax’s spokesperson, Lauren Burke, said in a statement following the release of the amended lawsuit. “These allegations reveal that these political foes of Fairfax desperately attempted to stop him from ascending to the Governorship of Virginia in the immediate aftermath of a photo scandal that led to calls for the resignation of Governor Ralph Northam beginning on February 1, 2019.”

As evidenced on page 18 of the Amended Complaint, Scharf rushed a long-standing plan to use Tyson to damage Fairfax politically by sending Tyson a message on February 3, 2019 at 1:05 PM that stated, “Northam may be forced to resign tomorrow. Thad and I think your story should get out to the local press TODAY, rather than later.”

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Stoney told 8News that the mayor was “absolutely not” aware of the alleged correspondence in February between Ms. Scharf and Dr. Tyson.

JUST IN: In response to @LGJustinFairfax’s charge that a sexual assault allegation was a coordinated political attack involving Richmond Mayor @LevarStoney — the Mayor’s office says:



“The insinuation is 100 percent untrue, and frankly, it’s offensive.” @8NEWS — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) October 3, 2019

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.