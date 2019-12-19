Lt. Gov. Fairfax eyeing governor’s seat in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has his eyes on the governor’s seat ahead of the 2021 Virginia elections.

A spokesperson for the Democratic lieutenant governor confirmed to 8News Thursday that he plans to run for Governor of Virginia in 2021.

The Progress-Index reports that Fairfax made the announcement Tuesday night while speaking to a group of senior citizens in Petersburg, though a spokesperson for the lieutenant governor says an official announcement is expected to be made at a later date.

Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor, was elected Virginia’s lieutenant governor in 2017 after defeating Republican Senator Jill Vogel.

In early 2019, Fairfax battled calls for resignation after two women made sexual assault allegations against him — accusations which he has vehemently denied.

