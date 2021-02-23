Majority of Virginia voters approve of Biden’s job performance but more than 1 in 4 view his victory over Trump as illegitimate, poll finds

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One in four voters in Virginia do not believe President Joe Biden won the presidency legitimately but more than half approve of his job performance, with a new CNU poll showing a clear bipartisan divide in responses.

The survey, conducted by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University, asked 1,005 registered Virginia voters about their views on the 2020 presidential election, Biden and former President Donald Trump.

When asked about their political preference, 38% of respondents said they consider themselves a Democrat, 25% said Republican and 34% reported being an independent. Nearly half (49%) said they leaned Democrat, while 37% leaned Republican and 15% towards independents.

The majority of those surveyed (68%) said they believe Biden won the 2020 presidential election legitimately, with every respondent who identified as a Democrat agreeing that the president won fairly. According to the CNU poll, 26% of respondents believed that Biden’s victory was illegitimate.

Among Republicans surveyed, 61% said they did not believe the presidency was won legitimately, 27% think Biden’s victory was legit, 11% were not sure and 1% answered that they didn’t know.

CNU’s poll comes as two U.S. Senate committees hold a hearing Tuesday on the security breach at the Capitol on Jan. 6, when a violent mob stormed the building as Congress was certifying Biden’s electoral college victory.

Trump was impeached a second time by the U.S. House on charges that he incited the riot with his false claims that the election was stolen, but the Senate acquitted the former president in an impeachment trial despite seven Republicans voting to convict.

In regards to job performance, 57% of Virginia voters approve of Biden’s handling of the presidency. The backing of Biden’s performance is also split among political preferences, with 94% of Democrats surveyed saying they approve and 81% of people who identified as Republicans disapproving.

The poll was done over the phone from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.