Mayor Levar Stoney endorses Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

File — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will give his third State of the City address Tuesday at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.

In a statement released Thursday, Mayor Stoney explained that he believes Biden will “prioritize giving families a shot at the American dream.”

“In order to break the cycle of poverty, Americans need basic resources such as access to affordable and quality health care, good education, and economic opportunities. We need a president that will prioritize giving working families the shot at the American dream that they deserve. That’s why I’m endorsing Joe Biden for president. He has dedicated his life to public service and to giving a voice to those who don’t have one. He has always stood up for what was right and will continue too as president.” Mayor Stoney’s statement endorsing Joe Biden for president

Stoney’s announcement comes just four days before the Iowa caucuses that begin Democrats’ 2020 voting. Polls ahead of Monday’s caucuses suggest Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are in a tight race with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

Biden has already been endorsed by Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.)