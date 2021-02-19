McAuliffe and Chase ahead in race for governor but most Virginia voters are undecided, new poll finds

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Despite an apparent advantage for a few candidates, most voters in Virginia are undecided on statewide races and believe they don’t know enough about those seeking office, a poll released Friday shows.

The survey, from the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University, comes months before nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general are selected.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) is favored over the other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for governor, with 26% of registered voters saying they would vote for McAuliffe if the June primary were held today.

Only one other Democrat running for governor, current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, received more than 10% of the vote. While McAuliffe appears to have an early lead, nearly half of those surveyed reported being undecided.

“In terms of race, gender, and ideology, Virginia Democrats will be choosing from the most diverse field of gubernatorial candidates ever seen in the Commonwealth,” an analysis released with the poll said. “Four months from the June 8 primary, many of these candidates are largely unknown to voters, nearly half of whom say they are undecided (49%).”

Seventeen percent of voters said they would support state Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield), who is suing the Republican Party of Virginia in an effort to have a statewide primary instead of a nominating convention, for governor. Former GOP speaker, Del. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), trails Chase by 7%, according to the survey.

Similar to the Democratic field, the enthusiasm for one candidate is not strong as 55% of voters said they were undecided on the GOP nominee.

Conducted through phone interviews from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14, the poll asked 1,005 registered voters in Virginia about their thoughts on candidates and how they are leaning ahead of statewide nominating contests. Forty-nine percent of those asked said they leaned Democrat while 37% reported being Republican-leaning and 15% said they leaned independent.

The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.