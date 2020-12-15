Michigan congressman quits Republican Party over bid to overturn election

LANSING, Mich. (NEXSTAR/AP) — A retiring Michigan congressman is leaving the Republican Party and becoming an independent to protest efforts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.
Rep. Paul Mitchell, of Dryden, is nearing the end of his second and final term. He wrote a letter to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday, the same day electors formalized Biden’s win.
“Today I am disaffiliating from the Republican Party,” Mitchell tweeted, along with a copy of the letter.
He said it’s “unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote.”
Members of the Republican caucus had signed on to a bid by the Texas Attorney General to throw out election results in swing states that went to Biden. The Supreme Court tossed out that challenge without hearing arguments.
President-elect Joe Biden said in a speech Monday his Electoral College victory of the same magnitude as President Donald Trump’s in 2016 is a signal that the current president should finally accept his own defeat in this year’s election.
Biden noted during a speech Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, that Trump called his 2016 tally of 306 electoral votes a “landslide.”
Biden says if that constituted a clear victory then, he wanted to “respectfully suggest” that Trump now accept Biden’s victory this year.
Trump has refused to concede defeat in the presidential vote, making repeated and unfounded allegations of widespread fraud.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- In Virginia, not only has Joe Biden won the popular vote, but as of Monday, the president-elect has officially won the state's electoral vote for president.
- The Electoral College formally chose Joe Biden on Monday as the nation’s next president, giving him a solid electoral majority of 306 votes and confirming his victory in last month’s election. The state-by-state voting took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost.
- A narrowly divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday rejected President Donald Trump’s lawsuit attempting to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state, ending Trump's legal challenges in state court about an hour before the Electoral College was to meet to cast the state's 10 votes for Biden.
- The electors' votes have drawn more attention than usual this year because President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election and continued to make baseless allegations of fraud.
- The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.
- Virginia's electors are set to convene Monday to make their picks for the next president and vice president of the United States.
- If you’re having a hard time following the ins and outs of the Electoral College, consider this: Even the date of the meeting when the electors are to affirm the results of the election is so mystifying you need to take notes.
- Opponents of the Texas election challenge of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin told the Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday that the Texas allegations are “not true.”
- Carone's testimony, given alongside Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received wide attention on social media due to what some said were drunken mannerisms and nonsensical and confrontational claims.
- While the recount, which included a re-scan of hand-counted ballots, will likely slightly alter Biden's vote lead of 12,670, it's not expected to be a significant enough to change the outcome.