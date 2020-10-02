Nancy Pelosi tests negative for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The House Speaker tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday morning, according to ABC News.
A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi says the test was “out of an abundance of caution.”
