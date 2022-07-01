RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Everyday life may change after numerous laws were set in motion on Friday, July 1st, 2022. These laws include new marijuana possession penalties, no ticket quotas for law enforcement, and alcoholic beverages delivered to your front door.
Here are some of Virginia’s new laws taking effect today:
- Alcohol laws
- Classroom materials containing explicit content
- Earned Sentence Credits (ESCs) expansion
- Lifting the ban on Facial Recognition Technology
- Allowing localities to opt out of the Marcus Alert System
- Medical marijuana obtainability
- Misdemeanor reporting for school principals
- Open Records requests
- Banning Police ticket quotas
- Publicly carrying switchblades
- Voting laws of absentee ballots
