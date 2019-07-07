New poll shows President Trump’s approval rating has reached highest point of presidency

FILE – In this June 30, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington. Trump is accusing China and Europe of playing a “big currency manipulation game.” He says the United States should match that effort, a move that directly contradicts official U.S. policy not to manipulate the dollar’s value to gain trade advantages. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (WJHL) – President Donald Trump’s approval rating has reached the highest point of his presidency.

According to a new Washington Post-ABC Poll, 44 percent of Americans approve of his job performance. The poll shows 53 percent of people say they disapprove.

The approval number is up five points since April.

The economy served as the only issue where a majority said they approve of the president’s performance with 51 percent.

The survey was conducted with President Trump was in Japan for the G-20 Summit.

Fourty-two percent said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy.