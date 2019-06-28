New Virginia laws you should know about

New laws will go into effect on July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The General Assembly concluded the 2019 session after an eventful year in politics in the Commonwealth. While lawmakers will return to Richmond on July 9 for a special session to discuss a package of gun-control bills, several laws will go into effect across Virginia starting July 1.

8News has provided a list of some of the notable laws that Virginians should know:

A budget amendment from Gov. Ralph Northam brings in a provision that prohibits courts from suspending people’s driver’s licenses for unpaid court fees. The measure will reinstate licenses for more than 627,000 Virginians.

House Bill 1622 allows statements made outside of the courtroom from alleged victims of abuse or neglect, who are 14-years-old or younger, admissible in court if the statement describes sexual acts with the child. The bill, introduced by Del. Christopher E. Collins (R-Frederick), also permits the court to use a recorded statement under similar circumstances. Current Virginia law states these statements are admissible when the child is 12-years-old or younger.

House Bill 1659 adds religious leaders such as ministers, priests, rabbis, imams, and any duly accredited practitioners of any church to the list of persons required to report any suspected act of child abuse or neglect. The bill, introduced by Del. Karrie K. Delaney (D-Fairfax), does exempt these clergy members from reporting the info if “required by the doctrine of the religious organization or denomination.”

Senate Bill 1727, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City), raises the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 in the Commonwealth. The bill, similar to HB 2748, was signed by Gov. Ralph Northam in February.

House Bill 2384 prohibits the use of tobacco products and nicotine vapor products on public school property, including buses or at an on-site or off-site school-sponsored activity. By signing the bill, Gov. Northam made Virginia one of the 19 states with a full ban on tobacco products at public schools.

House Bill 1911 changes the penalty for not moving over on the highway for a stationary vehicle with flashing lights. Under the new legislation, the offense would now be considered reckless driving, not just a $250 fine. Del. Chris Peace (R-Hanover) sponsored HB 1911 and HB 2011 after the death of Hanover Fire & EMS Lt. Brad Clark.

Clark was killed in October while responding to a crash on Interstate-295 South after a tractor-trailer rammed into the back of his fire engine

House Bill 2011 established the MOVE OVER license plate in honor of Lt. Brad Clark. The plates remind drivers of the Virginia law that stresses using caution when first responders are on the side of the interstate.

House Bill 1874 and Senate Bill 1604 make animal cruelty — torture, inhumane injury or pain, beatings — a felony. The current law in Virginia makes animal cruelty a felony only if the animal dies.

House Bill 2073 allows bars and restaurants to advertise happy hour drink specials. The bill, identical to Senate Bill 1726, repeals Virginia’s prohibition on advertising the prices of alcoholic beverages.

Click here to find a full list of bills effective July 1.