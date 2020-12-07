Northam signs “Breonna’s Law” banning no-knock search warrants in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam signed “Breonna’s Law” this morning, making Virginia the third state to ban no-knock search warrants and the first to do it since Breonna Taylor’s death.

Even though the ceremonial signing was held today, the law will not officially take effect until March 1.

Taylor’s aunt’s, Bianca Austin and Tahasha Holloway, attended Northam’s signing of the law. (Photo: Jackie DeFusco)

Breonna Taylor was a 26 year old woman who was killed in March during the execution of a no-knock search warrant in her Louisville, Kentucky home.

“Virginia is leading the way on policing reforms like this one, which will make our communities safer and our criminal justice system more fair and equitable,” Northam said. “While nothing can bring back Breonna Taylor, and so many others, we honor them when change laws, when we act to right long-standing wrongs, and when we do the work to make sure more names do not follow theirs.”

Taylor’s aunt’s, Bianca Austin and Tahasha Holloway, attended Northam’s signing of the law. While they thanked lawmakers for their work banning no-knock warrants, they said justice still has not been achieved.

“We are so honored for these gestures and these laws but let us not forget that Breonna Taylor still needs justice,” Austin said.

The bill was sponsored by Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Chesterfield, and Sen. Mamie Locke, D. They said introducing this bill was personal and its passage is a win for racial equality.

“Black girls, their lives do matter,” Del. Aird said.

Maggie DeBoard, president of the Virginia Association for Chiefs of Police, said no-knock warrants were already very rare in the commonwealth. Even so she still has concerns about banning the tactic completely and she’s even more worried about the requirement that warrants be served during the day unless officers get the approval of a judge.

“This is the one bill that I lose sleep over,” DeBoard said. “The administrative requirements that they have put in place are dysfunctional and they’re going to create significant safety concerns for our officers and our community.”

