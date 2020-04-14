Obama to endorse Biden for president in video message

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Former President Barack Obama will endorse Joe Biden, his former vice president and the likely 2020 Democratic nominee, in a video message that will be released Tuesday, according to ABC News.

Sources close to Obama and Biden told ABC News on Tuesday of the planned endorsement, which comes a day after Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont announced his support for Biden in a joint online appearance.

