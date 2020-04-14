WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Former President Barack Obama will endorse Joe Biden, his former vice president and the likely 2020 Democratic nominee, in a video message that will be released Tuesday, according to ABC News.
Sources close to Obama and Biden told ABC News on Tuesday of the planned endorsement, which comes a day after Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont announced his support for Biden in a joint online appearance.
Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Obama to endorse Biden for president in video message
- Catholic priest in Va. who criticized church’s handling of sex abuse scandal removed from post
- Actualizaciones de coronavirus: 6.171 casos confirmados de COVID-19 en Virginia
- Virginia lanza instrucción educativa ‘VA TV Classroom’ dirigida por maestros
- Tour de France called off amid virus, no new dates set