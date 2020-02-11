President Trump signs jobs bill in support of veterans

(WRIC) — President Donald Trump signed a bill that will aid military veterans’ transition to careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The “Supporting Veterans in STEM Career Act” would make veterans eligible and encourage their hiring for certain National Science Foundation programs. The bill, introduced by Congress and presented to President Trump will aid in their involvement.

Senators say the bull could really help former service members across the country.

Some of the job mentioned in the bill include Masters Fellowships for math and science teachers and computer and network security positions.

President Trump announced his plan to strengthen careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in Dec. 2018. The President’s plan sought to “ensure that all Americans have access to quality STEM education and safeguard America’s place as the global leader in STEM innovation and employment.”

