Jennifer Wexton, others in U.S. House of Representatives back impeachment effort against President Trump

(NEXSTAR) – Members of the U.S. House of Representatives have shown their support of efforts to impeach President Donald Trump after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol today disrupting the process of certifying President-elect Biden’s Electoral College win.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that she is drafting articles of impeachment, and a cohort of Democrats back the effort including Rep. Jennifer Wexton who represents Virginia’s 10th congressional district. Other House Democrats supporting the effort include David Cicilline (RI), Mark Takano (Calif.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Seth Moulton (Mass.), Mondaire Jones (NY), Kai Kahele (HI) and Carolyn Bourdeaux (Ga.).

“The President has been encouraging these domestic terrorists since before the election,” Rep. Wexton tweeted. “He could have stopped them at any moment, but instead he whipped them into a frenzy and sicced them on the Capitol. The Cabinet must remove him today or the House must impeach.”

Rep. Omar, who said she is drafting the articles of impeachment, tweeted, “Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” Rep. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

“Rest assured, this day will not end without us finishing the work Congress is supposed to carry out,” Omar added. “We will not let our Constitution be trampled on by a mob and threaten by a tyrant. Democracy will prevail.”

Vermont’s Republican Governor Phil Scott joined the call for Trump’s impeachment, saying in a statement: “The fabric of our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the President. Enough is enough. President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress.”

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

The nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and donned gas marks, while police tried to barricade the building. A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam instituted a curfew for the cities of Alexandria and Arlington, and declared a State of Emergency for the commonwealth.

The rioters in Washington D.C. were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to descend on Washington Wednesday to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s victory. Some Republican lawmakers were in the midst of raising objections to the results on his behalf when the proceedings were abruptly halted by the mob.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers were resuming the counting of electoral votes Wednesday evening after the Capitol was cleared of the pro-Trump occupiers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.