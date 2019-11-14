1  of  3
Report: State Department employee wrongly removed from job

by: ERIC TUCKER and MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department’s inspector general has found that an employee working on Iranian policy was improperly removed from her post because of her ethnic background and perceived political views.

The internal watchdog recommends internal discipline for any officials involved in removing the employee in the early days of the Trump administration.

A senior State Department official mentioned in the report denied that he took improper action.

The report released Thursday does not name the employee, but it matches the description of woman of Iranian descent who was perceived as being a supporter of President Barack Obama.

The inspector general found no wrongdoing in the reassignment of two other employees and make no conclusion in two other cases it examined.

