Republican facing Spanberger to be chosen during July convention

Republicans vying for their party’s nomination to face Rep. Abigail Spanberger will learn in July who will challenge the congresswoman for her House seat.

The 7th Congressional District Republican Committee voted during a virtual meeting over Zoom on Thursday to have its nominating convention July 18 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The convention was initially meant to be held in the spring, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a delay.

Spanberger claimed Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat in 2018 after defeating Dave Brat, who unseated fellow Republican Eric Cantor in the 2014 primary.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

