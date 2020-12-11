Reversing course, Amanda Chase will seek GOP nomination for Virginia governor

Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, right, addresses the Senate from her protective enclosure during the Virginia Senate Special Session in the temporary Senate chambers at the Science Museum of Virginia, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amanda Chase reversed course Friday, announcing plans to seek the Republican nomination for Virginia governor instead of running as an independent in next year’s race.

State Sen. Chase (R-Chesterfield) threatened to join the 2021 race as an independent candidate last week after the Republican Party of Virginia decided to determine its candidate through a statewide convention. In a live Facebook video Friday, Chase said she is still advocating for the party to hold a primary but was concerned that running as an independent would split the Republican vote and guarantee a Democratic victory.

“I’ve been listening to the people for the past week, and they want me to run as a Republican,” Chase said moments after the video went live. “And so that’s the big announcement. I am going to fully seek the Republican nomination. I am not going to run as an independent.”

Chase explained that “obvious reasons,” specifically the long odds of an independent winning the governor’s race, led to her decision. While conceding that taking part in the GOP convention was the best opportunity available, Chase shared her concerns with the convention process.

“I think it should be an easy process. One of my reasons for supporting a primary, people are familiar with the process,” Chase said. “They simply go to their local polling location, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., and cast their vote.”

Former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox, a state delegate also representing parts of Chesterfield, is the only other Republican candidate who has officially joined the race.