Richmond councilman denies endorsing Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Councilman Michael Jones denied endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, claiming an email sent to the media listing him as one of more than 30 Virginia leaders endorsing Biden as “false.”
Less than two weeks from Super Tuesday, when voters in Virginia will head to the polls for the Democratic presidential primary, the 9th District councilman said he has not endorsed any 2020 candidate.
“I have NOT endorsed any candidate for President,” Jones tweeted on Thursday. “A list was sent out to the press saying that Included my name endorsing VP President Biden and that is False.”
The list Biden’s campaign provided on Thursday — which 8News has shared in full below– does include Jones’ name.
The Virginia slate endorsing today includes:
- Virginia State Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw
- Virginia State Senator Lynwood W. Lewis, Jr.
- Virginia House of Delegates Member Mark Sickles
- Virginia House of Delegates Member Joseph Lindsey
- Norfolk City Treasurer Daun Hester
- Henrico County Supervisor Reverend Tyrone Nelson
- Vice President of Korean American Society of Virginia, Hyun Lee
- Community Activist Leni Gonzalez
- Former Virginia Latino Advisory Board Member and Former Chair Aida Pacheco
- Virginia Latino Advisory Board Member Vivian Sanchez-Jones
- Virginia Latino Advisory Board Secretary Paul Berry
- Gun Reform Activist Andy Parker
- Executive Director Safe Country Paul Friedman
- Hampton City Commissioner Ross Mugler
- Richmond City Council Member Kristen Larson
- Community Leader Rosalia Fajardo
- Community Leader Cozy Bailey
- Chesterfield NAACP President Avohom ‘Vo’ Carpenter
- Mayor of Bristol Neal Osbourne
- Hampton City Councilwoman Chris Snead
- Hampton City CouncilmanSteve Brown
- Hampton School Board At-Large Member Ann Stephens Cherry
- Former Hampton City Councilman Will Moffett
- Hampton Vice Mayor Jimmy Gray
- Community Activist, James E. ‘J.J.’ Minor
- Former Chief of Staff USDA Obama-Biden Administration Stacey Brayboy
- Candidate for the 66th District, Sheila Bynum-Coleman
- Newport News School Board Member John Eley
- Hampton School Board Member Reginald Woodhouse
- Richmond City Councilman Mike Jones
- Richmond School Board Member Dawn Page
- Herndon Towncouncilman Cesar Del Augila
Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment.
This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.
