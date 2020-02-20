Richmond councilman denies endorsing Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

Richmond Councilman Michael Jones denied endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, claiming an email sent to the media listing him as one of more than 30 Virginia leaders endorsing Biden as “false.”

Less than two weeks from Super Tuesday, when voters in Virginia will head to the polls for the Democratic presidential primary, the 9th District councilman said he has not endorsed any 2020 candidate.

“I have NOT endorsed any candidate for President,” Jones tweeted on Thursday. “A list was sent out to the press saying that Included my name endorsing VP President Biden and that is False.”

The list Biden’s campaign provided on Thursday — which 8News has shared in full below– does include Jones’ name.

The Virginia slate endorsing today includes:

Virginia State Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw

Virginia State Senator Lynwood W. Lewis, Jr.

Virginia House of Delegates Member Mark Sickles

Virginia House of Delegates Member Joseph Lindsey

Norfolk City Treasurer Daun Hester

Henrico County Supervisor Reverend Tyrone Nelson

Vice President of Korean American Society of Virginia, Hyun Lee

Community Activist Leni Gonzalez

Former Virginia Latino Advisory Board Member and Former Chair Aida Pacheco

Virginia Latino Advisory Board Member Vivian Sanchez-Jones

Virginia Latino Advisory Board Secretary Paul Berry

Gun Reform Activist Andy Parker

Executive Director Safe Country Paul Friedman

Hampton City Commissioner Ross Mugler

Richmond City Council Member Kristen Larson

Community Leader Rosalia Fajardo

Community Leader Cozy Bailey

Chesterfield NAACP President Avohom ‘Vo’ Carpenter

Mayor of Bristol Neal Osbourne

Hampton City Councilwoman Chris Snead

Hampton City CouncilmanSteve Brown

Hampton School Board At-Large Member Ann Stephens Cherry

Former Hampton City Councilman Will Moffett

Hampton Vice Mayor Jimmy Gray

Community Activist, James E. ‘J.J.’ Minor

Former Chief of Staff USDA Obama-Biden Administration Stacey Brayboy

Candidate for the 66th District, Sheila Bynum-Coleman

Newport News School Board Member John Eley

Hampton School Board Member Reginald Woodhouse

Richmond City Councilman Mike Jones

Richmond School Board Member Dawn Page

Herndon Towncouncilman Cesar Del Augila

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

