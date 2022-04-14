WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Republican National Committee has voted unanimously to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates, the organization that oversees the televised panel-style debates that presidential candidates participate in during election season.

According to a tweet from RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the committee will begin to look for “freer and fairer debate platforms.”

“Debates are an important part of the democratic process, and the RNC is committed to free and fair debates,” said McDaniel in the tweet. She added, “The Commission on Presidential Debates is biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage.”