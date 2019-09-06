Live Now
Sarah Huckabee Sanders memoir coming in 2020

Politics

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Sarah Sanders

FILE – In this June 11, 2019 file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington. St. Martin’s Press announced Thursday, Sept. 5, that Sanders’ memoir, currently untitled, will come out in the Fall 2020. Sanders will write about her time in the Trump administration, “including the most dramatic and challenging moments,” and will also describe balancing an “all-consuming job” with raising a family.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a book deal.

St. Martin’s Press announced Thursday that her memoir will come out in Fall 2020. Sanders will write about her time in the Trump administration, “including the most dramatic and challenging moments,” and will also describe balancing an “all-consuming job” with raising a family.

The memoir is currently untitled.

The book’s timing will likely add to speculation that Sanders is planning a run for governor in Arkansas. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as the state’s governor from 1996-2007.

