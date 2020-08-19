Sen. Amanda Chase goes mask-free during special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) is not wearing a mask during the General Assembly’s special session this week.
The aspiring gubernatorial candidate told 8News she is exempt from wearing a mask due to a medical condition. In place of a mask, Chase’s table at the Science Museum is surrounded by Plexiglas.
“I call it the square of freedom, the freedom to breath,” Chase said. “So I don’t wear a mask while I’m in session.”
According to Virginia Executive Order 63, “a person who has trouble breathing, who cannot secure or remove the face covering without assistance, or who has a medical condition limiting the use of face coverings should not wear a face covering.”
