Sen. Amanda Chase kicked out of Chesterfield GOP

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Senator Amanda Chase has been kicked out of the Republican Party in Chesterfield.

Chase represents the 11th District which includes parts of Amelia County and Colonial Heights.

The senator was kicked out of the Chesterfield GOP after a series of controversies including a comment about rape that many found to be offensive, as well as a reported dispute with an officer over a parking spot.

In response to the news, Senator Chase said: “I’m from here…I grew up here and I just want the best for our community and if that means getting kicked out of a party, kick me out.”

Senator Chase is facing Democrat Amanda Pohl in the upcoming election.