Sen. Kaine joins calls to invoke 25th amendment, remove Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) is joining calls to invoke the 25th amendment to force the removal of President Donald Trump after his supporters attacked the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

“So that we don’t have a commander-in-chief who is completely deranged,” Kaine said during a virtual briefing with reporters on Thursday morning.

Kaine also said that President Trump should not be allowed to attend the Inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Additionally, he’s calling for an investigation into how a security breach was allowed to happen, saying there were”major errors” in planning and a noticeable disparity comparing the response to Black Lives Matter demonstrations earlier this year.

“These law enforcement professionals knew what was coming and they were inadequately prepared to a shocking degree,” Kaine said. “We spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year to defend this nation and yet we couldn’t defend the Capitol from people with Confederate flags and Aushiwitz t-shirts.”

Kaine said the insurrectionists should be thoroughly investigated and appropriately charged. He called their actions domestic terrorism and an effort to overthrow the U.S. government.

All four Republicans in Virginia’s Congressional Delegation supported at least one objection to counting Biden’s electoral votes: Rep. Ben Cline, Rep. Bob Good, Rep. Morgan Griffith and Rep. Rob Wittman.

Asked about their objections, Kaine said, “It’s outrageous and I’ll tell you it is also spineless…is their anything easier and more chicken sh** than objecting to results in some other states…because those voters can’t hold you accountable…they were willing to disenfranchise people.”

