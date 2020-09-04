Sen. Lucas, several other Black Portsmouth leaders appear in court on charges related to Confederate monument incident

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — State Senator Louise Lucas and several other Black community leaders were arraigned in court on Friday morning on charges in connection to the June demonstration at Portsmouth’s Confederate monument.

The protest in June called for the removal of the decades old monument honoring Confederate soldiers, which was erected at the site of a former slave whipping post. It ended when a portion of the monument was pulled down, striking a protester and severely injuring him.

Originally, Portsmouth police charged 14 people including Lucas, public defenders, NAACP leaders and a Portsmouth school board member in connection to the vandalism. Officers later announced an additional five people were charged, but only the original 14 were in court Friday.

Members of the group learned Friday a judge hasn’t been selected in the case, but they’ll return on Sept. 17 to find out details about future proceedings, Lucas’ attorney Don Scott said.

The lawyers for the collective group, dubbed the “Portsmouth 19,” also held a press conference, which featured Lucas, Scott and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who called the charges a “significant injustice.”

Earlier this week, Fairfax and former Governor Terry McAuliffe both called for charges against Sen. Lucas and the 18 others to be dismissed.

“It’s wrong to target our leaders, particularly our African- American leaders. This is about justice!”

Back on June 10, Lucas was seen on police body camera video telling officers that protesters were going to cover the monument with paint and that they couldn’t stop them.

Later that night, people began dismantling the monument, until a falling statue nearly killed a man.

McAuliffe said Lucas was getting into “good trouble” when she was at the monument the day of the protest.

More charges could be coming while Virginia State Police continue their investigation.

The arraignments came the same day that news broke of Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene being placed on administrative leave with pay for 30 days pending the outcome of an internal investigation. It wasn’t exactly clear that the probe was related to the monument investigation.

