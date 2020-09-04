Sen. Tim Kaine holds Zoom call to hear concerns from citizens about postal service delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Senator Tim Kaine held a zoom call today to further speak with constituents who had contacted his office with concerns about postal service delays. Kaine started the call with saying that his congressional priorities once the senate reconvenes this month will be a 5th legislative package to deal with the pandemic and to guarantee the continuity of post office operations.

Back in June, Donald Trump appointed Louis Dejoy to the position of Post Master General. Under DeJoy a number of money saving policies have been implemented including the cutting of overtime, late delivery trips and other expenses that ensures mail arrives at its destination on time.

The Associated Press reported in August that the U.S. Postal Service warned states that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines.

This has made a number of citizens and legislators nervous for the election in addition to a number of other critical services that the post office serves.

Multiple constituents spoke to Kaine about delays in receiving medications. A veteran from Heathsville says this summer his medication from Richmond starting taking two to three weeks to arrive instead of two to three days. He wasn’t the only one, two other people on the call weighed in saying they were worried about prescription arrival times as well.

A woman from Midlothian and her husband have been helping take care of her 95-year-old mother from New York after she had to spend time in intensive care two months ago. Recently, critical medication that she receives from New York took three week to arrive in Virginia.

In Newport News a woman shared her story of multiple checks not being delivered on time and having to pay late fees despite sending them in what used to be an ample amount of time.

People shared stories of issues trying to send packages to loved ones and concerns of what this could mean for military families and people separated due to COVID-19.

Kaine reassured them that they were attempting to make changes and return the service to normal. He said that he wants to make the job of Post Master General Senate confirmable so they will have to answer to the people’s elected legislative body and not just the president.

LATEST HEADLINES: