Sen. Warner remains confident, other Virginia lawmakers keep ‘open mind’ ahead of 2020 Election challenge

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — All eyes are on Washington as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives will come together Wednesday to certify the 2020 Presidential Election results.

Members of Congress will count the electoral votes, which currently show President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.

However, some Republican lawmakers plan to contest those results.

“What is really happening here is Donald Trump and a small group of legislators are trying to cheat the American public out of the fair election results,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) in a virtual news conference Tuesday.

However, more than 10 GOP Senators and dozens of House Republicans plan to dispute the election outcome.

Other lawmakers, including Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.), are going into the certification with an open mind.

Wittman, who represents Virginia’s First District, sent the following statement to 8News Tuesday.

“I have been clear on this point: I am in full support of debate and examining the evidence of election results in states where Constitutional questions have been raised. This is bigger than one man. This is about ensuring election integrity throughout the Nation and restoring faith in our electoral processes. This is not about overturning the election, but allowing the debate to air the concerns from the millions of Americans who have had their faith in our electoral system rocked. It’s time to bring all sides of the discussion into the public narrative.” Congressman Rob Wittman (R-Va.)

Ahead of the certification, President Trump’s supporters are planning to rally in Washington, D.C.

Warner said, as vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he has been in touch with law enforcement regarding potential violence.

“I can assure you that law enforcement, intel… the D.C. mayor is even calling in the National Guard. Out processes will be protected,” the senator said.

Sen. Warner remains confident that the “vast majority” of Senate Republicans will certify the results.

“The results are clear. Donald Trump has been defeated. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be the next president and vice president,” Warner said.

8News reached out to the Republican Party of Virginia for comment. A spokesperson for the party sent the following statement.

“We want to be 100% sure that everything that happened on Election Day was above board and we trust out Republican legislators to pursue and work out any irregularities.” John March, Republican Party of Virginia

Later that evening, 8News received a letter Del. Dave LaRock, (R-VA), Del. Mark Cole (R-VA) and Del. Ronnie Campbell (R-VA) plan to give to Mike Pence, asking the Vice President to nullify Virginia’s certified election results.

“I circulated it to Republican legislators this afternoon, two others have signed on so far, and I anticipate others would if given more time. I intend to send it to Vice President Pence this evening,” Del. LaRock said.

Here is a copy of the letter:

