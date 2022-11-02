RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Since 2020, Virginia’s 4th Congressional District has shifted west and added Brunswick County, and no longer serves the cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk.

However, this year’s candidates are the same as the 2020 Midterm election. Republican Leon Benjamin is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin. But this time, they are running to represent Virginia’s new 4th Congressional District.

McEachin won the Midterm election in 2020.

Both candidates have raised issues regarding the economy and critical issues for Virginia voters.

