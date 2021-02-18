Some assembly required? Va. GOP sorts out nomination process

In this Feb. 2, 2021, photo, Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase and Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks from her desk at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, Va. The national Republican Party is at war with itself, struggling to reconcile a bitter divide between former President Donald Trump’s fierce loyalists and those who want Trumpism purged from their party. Chase is a polarizing state senator who seems to have won the hearts and minds of the Trump faithful with her fiercely anti-establishment, pro-gun positions and her embrace of the false notion that Trump is the legitimate winner of the November election. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans hoping to break a 12-year losing streak in statewide elections face an additional self-imposed obstacle this year: They still have no idea how they will choose their nominee for governor.

Plans right now call for a statewide convention May 1 to choose nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. But mass gatherings are still banned because of the coronavirus pandemic, and party leaders can’t agree on how to adjust.

Gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase has sued the Republican Party of Virginia. She’s worried party bosses will use the standoff as an excuse to pick a nominee with no voter input.