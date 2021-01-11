Spanberger backs effort to impeach President Trump for a second time

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., speaks during a news conference with the Problem Solvers Caucus about the expected passage of the emergency COVID-19 relief bill, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congressional leaders have hashed out a massive, year-end catchall bill that combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion spending bill and reams of other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Rep. Abigail Spanberger is co-sponsoring articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump charging the president with high crimes and misdemeanors for “willfully inciting violence” against the U.S. government ahead of the Capitol riot.

Calls for Trump’s removal have grown since Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol where a violent mob of the president’s supporters breached the building, forcing lawmakers to shelter in place or find safety amid a lockdown. Multiple people were killed or later succumbed to the injuries they sustained during the mayhem.

The resolution charges the president with inciting the failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

“Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States,” the resolution asserts.

The announcement from Spanberger comes after she and hundreds of other legislators publicly called on Trump’s Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove Trump from office quickly.

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) informed her caucus in a letter that Congress will move forward with the effort to remove President Donald Trump from office if he does not leave “imminently and willingly.”

“Today, following the President’s dangerous and seditious acts, Republicans in Congress need to follow that example and call on Trump to depart his office – immediately,” Pelosi wrote. “If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action.”

A draft of articles of impeachment was being circulated on Thursday and several Virginia Democrats in the House announced plans on Twitter to co-sponsor the articles. On Monday, those plans were formalized as lawmakers announced a resolution that will be introduced in the House.

Read Spanberger’s full statement below:

“The President of the United States has trafficked in conspiracy theories, lied about the outcome of the election he knows he lost, and incited his supporters to engage in violence and destruction. He willfully brought brutality to the U.S. Capitol as insurrectionists invaded the building. I will never forget the experiences of that day, as I was trapped in the House Chamber’s gallery with colleagues and members of the media whose evacuation route had been blocked.

“The memories of climbing over and under the rails as insurrectionists beat on the doors and the sounds of people praying and calling loved ones as we prepared for a potentially horrific confrontation remain fresh in my mind. It was a confrontation that we escaped because of the bravery of the Capitol Police officers who fought the insurrectionists off as they approached, barricaded doors, led them on diversionary chases, and endured brutal beatings at the hands of domestic terrorists.

“The terrorists laid siege on the U.S. Capitol in support of a man who, through his lies and desperate attempts to hold onto power, provoked this violence. The insurrectionists hoisted a flag adorned with this man’s face after lowering the American flag from the Capitol building. As they erected would-be gallows and ran through the Capitol chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” this same man did nothing to stop the violence, the deaths, the murder of a Capitol Police officer, and the terror that unfolded.

“This man – the President of the United States – incited the insurrection, and he must be held accountable for the gross violation of his oath and the betrayal of his office. If Vice President Pence, a target of this insurrection, will not do his duty and invoke the 25th Amendment, then all who hold our oaths to protect this nation dear will be forced to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting this insurrection.”