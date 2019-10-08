Spanberger discusses stance on impeachment inquiry, Virginia’s 7th Congressional District in 8News interview

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) addressed the House’s impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, the decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and issues concerning Virginia’s 7th Congressional District in a sit-down interview with 8News on Tuesday.

On Monday, Spanberger called the plan to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria as “a misguided and catastrophic blow to our national security interests.” A day later, following a congressional delegation trip to the Syrian-Jordanian border, she told 8News it was “shocking” to hear about the decision.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

