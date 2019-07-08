Top Republican senator proposes gun ban in Virginia’s government buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As lawmakers prepare for Tuesday’s special legislative session to debate Virginia’s gun laws, one top Republican filed a bill proposal that would ban firearms from government buildings.

Senate Bill 4013, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City) on Monday, would toughen the penalty for the possession of any gun or weapon “designed or intended to propel a missile or projectile of any kind,” in a local government building. Sen. Norment’s bill would make any violation a felony, not a misdemeanor as the current law does.

The measure would also expand the ban to all buildings owned or used by a local government. The current law in Virginia only restricts weapons in courthouses. A spokesperson for the National Rifle Association told 8News in an email that lawmakers should focus on “real solutions to crime” and not on “seeking to disarm law-abiding Virginians.”

Like every other gun control scheme proposed for this Special Session, this measure would not have prevented the tragedy at Virginia Beach. Instead of seeking to disarm law-abiding Virginians, lawmakers in Richmond ought to focus on real solutions to crime, including reforms to our broken mental health care system and enforcing laws already on the books.” Catherine Mortensen, NRA spokeswoman

The special legislative session was called by Gov. Ralph Northam in the wake of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach that left 12 dead. Last week, Northam outlined the seven gun control measures he hoped lawmakers would debate during the special session.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.