Trump calls impeachment effort a ‘coup’

by: The Associated Press

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence participate in an Armed Forces welcome ceremony for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump is escalating his rhetoric against the impeachment investigation being led by House Democrats.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump says he has come to the conclusion that the inquiry is not really an impeachment, “it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People.”

In fact, a coup is usually defined as a sudden, violent and illegal seizure of government power. The impeachment process is laid out in the U.S. Constitution.

Trump has been particularly active on Twitter since the impeachment movement gained steam.

Trump claims in his latest tweets that the impeachment drive is aimed at blocking his agenda of protecting the Second Amendment, building a border wall and preserving religious freedom, among other things.

